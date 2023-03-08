Skip to Content
The best seniors in District 6 basketball show off their skills at the annual senior showcase

Eric Moon KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The best District 6 basketball players from Salmon to Blackfoot converged on Bonneville High School for the annual senior showcase Wednesday night, which included a dunk contest and a three-point contest.

It was a superstar night for Sugar-Salem in both contests. Koy Sanderson won the dunk contest with a perfect 30 on his final round slam, thrown down over two people in the paint.

A pair of Diggers also won the three-point contest, as Christian Gordon and Kennedy Gillette combined for 18 triples in just one minute.

There were also four all-star games for the seniors, two each for boys and girls at the combined 5A-4A level and 3A through 1A level.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

