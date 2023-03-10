Spud Kings gear up for Mountain Division semifinals against top-seeded Outlier

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After their first playoff series victory in team history against Northern Colorado last weekend, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings are getting set for their Mountain Division semifinal series against the top-seeded Utah Outliers.

Going back to the regular season, the Spuds have won seven straight games coming into this weekend, but the Outliers are well-rested after a first round bye and the only team in the Mountain Division the Spud Kings haven't defeated this season.

Game 1 is at 7:05 p.m. MT Saturday night, Game 2 is Sunday at 12:05 p.m. MT, and Game 3 (if necessary) is Monday at 12:05 p.m. MT. All three games will be played at Acord Ice Center in West Valley City, UT.