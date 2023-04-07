Blackfoot baseball and softball defeat Bonneville at home Friday afternoon

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Both Blackfoot Bronco baseball and softball teams picked up a win Friday afternoon, as the baseball squad scored a 3-1 victory and the softball team won a 23-11 slugfest.

Solid pitching and a pair of home runs highlighted the baseball matchup. R.J. Woods led off the game for Bonneville with a solo home run and Davin Luce tossed 6.0 solid innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out 11.

However, Dax Whitney stole the show for the Broncos. He got the win in a 6.0 inning start, also striking out 11 while allowing three hits and one run. Whitney also hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the fourth inning that put Blackfoot up for good in the 3-1 win.

The baseball matchup was scheduled as a doubleheader, but game two was suspended in the fifth inning due to darkness with Bonneville leading 12-6.

As for the softball game, Blackfoot took the lead emphatically right away, scoring 10 runs in the first inning to take a 10-0 lead at the time.

The bats were alive and well for both teams throughout, as the Broncos won it 23-11.

Next up, Bonneville and Blackfoot baseball square off again Saturday in Blackfoot at 11:00 a.m. Blackfoot softball, meanwhile, hosts Thunder Ridge at the same time and place while Bonneville travels to Rigby Monday at 3:00 p.m.