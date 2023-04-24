Skip to Content
6:51 PM
Snake River announces new girls basketball and wrestling head coaches

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Two Snake River programs will have new leaders next school year, as the school announced the next head coaches for its girls basketball and wrestling teams in a press release Sunday night.

Former Aberdeen head Coach Lincoln Driscoll is the new head coach of the defending state champion Snake River girls hoops squad. After two seasons at Aberdeen, he joined the Panthers staff as an assistant coach last season, and he takes over Jeff Steadman.

A Snake River assistant also takes the reins of the wrestling team. Ty Minto was promoted to head coach, replacing Jeff Gardner.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

