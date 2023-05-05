Bonneville sweeps Hillcrest in dominating fashion to return to 4A High Country Championship

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was all Bonneville, all day Friday, as the Bees stung the Hillcrest Knights for 27 runs in a two-game sweep to return to the district championship series and defend their title.

The onslaught of offense started right away in game one. Bonneville scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second to take a 6-0 lead. The Bees continued to pull away for an 11-1 game one win.

The bats kept lighting up the scoreboard in game two, as Bonneville tallied 16 more runs, winning game two convincingly 16-4.

Next up, Bonneville faces Blackfoot in the 4A High Country Championship, a rematch of last year's series that the Bees won. Games one and two are set for Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m.