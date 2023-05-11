South Fremont tops Snake River 5-1 to advance to 3A state play-in game

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - In what was a pitcher's duel for most of the game, the South Fremont Cougar bats woke up in time to defeat the Snake River Panthers 5-1 Thursday and keep South's season alive.

South Fremont's Peycen Yancey and Snake River's Koye Calzada went toe to toe on the bump, taking a scoreless game into the fifth inning.

That's when the Cougar bats made some noise, scoring all five of their runs in the fifth and sixth to take a big lead and win by four runs.

Next up, South Fremont is off to Burley Saturday to face Payette at 4:00 p.m. in the 3A state play-in game.