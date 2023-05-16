State Golf Tournaments wrap up in Blackfoot and Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The 3A and 2A state golf tournaments concluded Tuesday in Blackfoot and Idaho Falls with seven East Idaho golfers taking individual top 10 finishes.

That includes an excellent tournament for two Bear Lake siblings and Grace golf.

JT Slivinski took fifth place in the 2A boys tournament for the Bears, while Addison Slivinski nabbed seventh place.

As for the Grizzlies, Kamryn Mansfield and Karlie Christensen finishes fourth and eighth in the 2A girls tournament, while the team took third.

You can view the full results from the 3A tournament here and the 2A tournament here.