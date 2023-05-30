Skip to Content
Chukars’ series opener against Grand Junction postponed to Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunderstorms came into Idaho Falls Tuesday night, forcing the Idaho Falls Chukars' series opener against the Grand Junction Jackalopes to be postponed after just an inning and a half of play.

Tyler Wyatt was in a groove on the mound early, striking out four Jackalopes and allowing just one hit in two inning.

Despite that solid start, the bad weather came in after an inning and a half, postponing the game tied at 0-0.

The series opener resumes Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., followed by the second of a six-game set no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

