Skip to Content
Local Sports

Chukars score much-needed victory, winning 8-7 over the Ogden Raptors

By
June 30, 2023 10:36 PM
Published 10:42 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After losing eight of their prior nine games, the Idaho Falls Chukars picked up a much-needed win Friday night, an 8-7 victory against the Ogden Raptors.

The Chuks were outscored 51-13 in the prior three games this week in Ogden, but they bounced back with a gutsy performance in a back-and-forth battle.

The difference, ultimately, was a three-run seventh inning, capped by a Mark Herron Jr. two-run single, that pushed Idaho Falls in front for good.

Next up, game two of the three-game set in Idaho Falls is Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content