Chukars score much-needed victory, winning 8-7 over the Ogden Raptors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After losing eight of their prior nine games, the Idaho Falls Chukars picked up a much-needed win Friday night, an 8-7 victory against the Ogden Raptors.

The Chuks were outscored 51-13 in the prior three games this week in Ogden, but they bounced back with a gutsy performance in a back-and-forth battle.

The difference, ultimately, was a three-run seventh inning, capped by a Mark Herron Jr. two-run single, that pushed Idaho Falls in front for good.

Next up, game two of the three-game set in Idaho Falls is Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.