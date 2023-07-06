Spud Kings full schedule released; season begins Sep. 22 in Rock Springs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Following the release of their home schedule earlier this week, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings' full 2023-24 slate was unveiled Thursday by the USPHL.

The Spuds will begin and end their season with four games on the road. Idaho Falls travels to Rock Springs Sep. 22 for its season opener.

Following its final home game, Idaho Falls hits the road to finish the regular season on Mar. 23 in Pueblo.

As previously announced by the team, the Spud Kings will begin its home schedule at the Mountain America Center Oct. 7, also against Rock Springs.