Chukars win consecutive games for first time since mid-June with 4-3 victory against Voyagers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A big fifth inning and a go-ahead home run from Robb Paller gave the Idaho Falls Chukars a comeback win Friday night, a 4-3 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers.

It's the first time the Chukars have won consecutive games since June 14-15 against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Down 3-0 in the fifth, the Chuks scored three runs in the frame to immediately turn the game around. Then, in the seventh, Robb Paller hit the go-ahead solo home run.

Next up, Idaho Falls can sweep Great Falls at home Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.