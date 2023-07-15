Bandits cap home regular season schedule with doubleheader sweep of the Runnin’ Rebels

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In their final home doubleheader at Melaleuca Field this season, the Idaho Falls Bandits used big innings to sweep the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels Friday.

Game one was a back-and-forth contest, with Pocatello taking a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning after scoring six unanswered runs. However, that's when Idaho Falls came out swinging, tallying four runs in the frame to take a lead the Bandits wouldn't surrender in an 8-7 victory.

After a scoreless first two innings in game two, the Rebels once again held the advantage going into the bottom of the fifth, leading 2-1. But just like the first contest, the Bandits put up a crooked number, this time, scoring six runs to effectively to put the game away, eventually winning 8-3.

Next up, the Bandits face Idaho Prospect Baseball in Boise Tuesday and Wednesday, while the Runnin' Rebels battle Meridian on the road Thursday.