Chukars drop two straight games against grand Junction to begin second half

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars continue to struggle in the second half of the Pioneer League season, as they lost their ninth straight game Wednesday, an 11-5 defeat to the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

The loss drops Idaho Falls to 0-2 so far in the second half, as the Chuks couldn't overcome an early five-run deficit.

Anthony Ray and Jaylen Hubbard starred for Grand Junction Each player recorded four hits and they combined for five RBI.

Next up, the Chukars try to get back in the win column Thursday when they face the Jackalopes once again at 7:05 p.m.