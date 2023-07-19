Chukars fall to Grand Junction Jackalopes 20-13 to begin second half

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The struggling Idaho Falls Chukars couldn't get off the schneid to start the second half of the Pioneer League season Tuesday, as they fell to the Grand Junction Jackalopes in a 20-13 slugfest.

Idaho Falls' eighth straight defeat was a case of the Chukars not being able to overcome a big early deficit. Grand Junction used a pair of crooked numbers to take an 11-0 lead after three innings.

The Chuks got their bats going not long after, but the 11-run deficit was too much to handle in the 20-13 defeat.

Next up, game two of the six-game set is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.