Skip to Content
Local Sports

Chukars end nine-game losing skid with a 10-9 victory over the Jackalopes

By
today at 10:43 PM
Published 10:52 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thursday night, the Idaho Falls Chukars got a big monkey off their backs when they ended a nine-game losing streak with a 10-9 victory over the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

This win is also the first for the Chuks in the second half of the Pioneer League season, as Idaho Falls improves to 1-2.

The Chukars led by as much as eight runs at one point, but despite letting the Jackalopes back in the game, Idaho Falls just held on for the one-run win.

Next up, the Chuks can make it two wins in a row against the Jackalopes Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content