IHSAA to change classification system starting in 2024-25 school year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho high school sports will have a different look starting next season, because for the first time in roughly 30 years, the IHSAA has voted to change the classification system.

The superintendents across the state voted in a two-thirds majority to put the new system in place, which changes the name of each class and enrollment numbers. That overrode a vote from the IHSAA Board of Directors in August that struck down the proposal.

At least for the first two years of this system starting in 2024, it will be status quo for most East Idaho teams. Only Bear Lake will change conferences and compete against American Falls, Marsh Valley, and Snake River.

Under the current system, Bear Lake, Grace, Skyline, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello would have changed conferences in 2024.

Aside from Bear Lake, the district 5 and 6 conferences remain the same except in name.

For example, the 5A high country conference, featuring Highland, Madison, Rigby, and Thunder Ridge, will become 6A, the 4A schools become 5A schools, and so on.

Here's how the conferences break down for the 2024-25 school year:

6A

Districts 5 and 6: Highland, Madison, Rigby, Thunder Ridge

5A

District 5: Century, Pocatello, Preston

District 6: Blackfoot, Bonneville, Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Shelley, Skyline

4A

District 5: American Falls, Bear Lake, Marsh Valley, Snake River

District 6: South Fremont, Sugar-Salem, Teton

3A

District 5: Aberdeen, Malad, Soda Springs, West Side

District 6: Firth, North Fremont, Ririe, Salmon, West Jefferson

2A

Districts 5 and 6: Butte County, Challis, Grace

1A

Districts 5 and 6: Clark County, Grace Lutheran, Leadore, Mackay, North Gem, Rockland, Sho-Ban, Taylor's Crossing Charter, Watersprings