Sugar-Salem, North Fremont lead in latest Idaho high school football media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Following week 2 results, Sugar-Salem and North Fremont represent East Idaho as leaders in their respective media polls this week.

The Diggers have led the whole season in 3A, and they are a perfect 3-0 this season, while the Huskies jumped West Side in 2A after North Fremont's win over Kellogg and the Pirates' loss to Layton Christian (UT).

Also of note, Skyline falls from first to second in 4A with the Grizz's loss to an excellent Highland team that stays in second in the 5A poll.