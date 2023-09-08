Sports Line Game of the Week Preview: Thunder Ridge vs. Skyline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Berger Bowl 2.0 is set to be another great rivalry matchup Friday night between Michael Berger's Thunder Ridge Titans and Scott Berger's Skyline Grizz.

The first Berger Bowl went the way of Scott and Skyline in 2022, a 34-27 win in a back-and-forth battle at Thunder Ridge Stadium.

Both teams look to get back in the win column after week 2 losses. Skyline fell to Highland 31-20 while Thunder Ridge lost to Hillcrest 41-14.

We will have full coverage of the Game of the Week on Sports Line Friday Night during Local News 8 at 10.