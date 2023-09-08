Sports Line Game of the Week: Skyline wins Berger Bowl 34-20 over Thunder Ridge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Berger Bowl 2023 belonged to the Skyline Grizz, as Scott Berger and Skyline jumped out to an early lead, holding on for a 34-20 win against Michael Berger and Thunder Ridge Titans.

The story in the first quarter was Alex Dennert, who stepped in at QB in place of the injured CarMyne Garcia, and Dennert had himself a first quarter.

He launched three TD passes to Amani Morel, Taylor Demott, and Zyan Crockett as part of a 4-for-4 quarter with 160 yards passing, three scores, and a two-point conversion.

The 21-0 lead after one proved to be insurmountable, even with Thunder Ridge moving the ball in later possessions, and the Grizz win it 34-20.

Next up, Skyline takes on Hillcrest at Thunder Stadium Friday night while Thunder Ridge travels to Madison for their first conference game.