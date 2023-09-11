Sports Line Game of the Week Announcement: Skyline vs. Hillcrest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - One team is an established dynasty, and the other is looking to make its mark. Skyline versus Hillcrest is our Sports Line Game of the Week, presented by your Southern Idaho Honda Dealers.

Skyline won last year's matchup 43-24, and the only blemish so far this season between the two teams is a Grizz loss to a terrific Highland team. The Grizzlies are coming off of a 34-20 Berger Bowl victory against Thunder Ridge.

Hillcrest, meanwhile, has cruised through its first three opponents in 2023. The Knights have defeated Century, Thunder Ridge, and Blackfoot by an average of close to 34 points per game, and this contest will be their first big test.

Kickoff Friday night is set for 7:00 p.m. at Thunder Stadium, and we'll have more coverage later in the week on Sports Line.