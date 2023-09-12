Sugar-Salem, North Fremont continue to lead latest Idaho high school football media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers (3A) and North Fremont Huskies (2A) continue to pace their respective classes as they stayed unbeaten following week three of the high school football season.

Sugar-Salem improved to 4-0 with a 31-14 win at Star Valley (WY) while North Fremont dominated Malad 48-6 in its third victory in 2023.

Highland (5A), Skyline (4A), and Pocatello (4A) were among the teams that maintained their positions in this week's polls, and Hillcrest enters the 4A poll in fifth place thanks to the Knights' 3-0 start.