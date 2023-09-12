Skip to Content
Local Sports

Sugar-Salem, North Fremont continue to lead latest Idaho high school football media polls

KIFI
By
today at 9:50 PM
Published 9:52 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers (3A) and North Fremont Huskies (2A) continue to pace their respective classes as they stayed unbeaten following week three of the high school football season.

Sugar-Salem improved to 4-0 with a 31-14 win at Star Valley (WY) while North Fremont dominated Malad 48-6 in its third victory in 2023.

Highland (5A), Skyline (4A), and Pocatello (4A) were among the teams that maintained their positions in this week's polls, and Hillcrest enters the 4A poll in fifth place thanks to the Knights' 3-0 start.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content