Sports Line Game of the Week Announcement: Hillcrest vs. Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest is 4-0 for the first time since 2018 while Pocatello's only blemish so far this season is a loss to the Highland Rams in the Black and Blue Bowl. The Knights and Thunder face off in our Sports Line Game of the Week, presented by your Southern Idaho Honda Dealers.

Hillcrest improved to 4-0 last Friday thanks to an incredible Tyson Sweetwood 55-yard Hail Mary pass to Isaac Davis with no time left for the game-winning touchdown in a 36-35 win over Skyline.

Pocatello, meanwhile, is 2-1 this season with its only loss coming against an excellent Highland team. The Thunder seek a big win Friday on home turf.

The Knights won last year's meeting at Thunder Stadium 27-21, with this year's matchup taking place at Lookout Field in Pocatello.

Kickoff Friday night is at 7:00 p.m., and we will have more coverage later in the week on Sports Line.