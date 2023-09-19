Sugar-Salem leads while Hillcrest makes gains in latest Idaho high school football media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers are the lone first place team from East Idaho in the latest Idaho high school football media polls, but a few local squads made gains as well.

Sugar-Salem is a perfect 4-0 this season and coming off of a bye when the Diggers face the Marsh Valley Eagles Friday night.

A few local teams made big gains too. Hillcrest jumped three spots to second place in 4A in front of Pocatello and Skyline, West Side regained second in 2A, and Grace moved up to fourth in 1AD1 just ahead of Butte County.

Also of note, Highland and Teton maintained their positions, with the Rams in second place in 5A and the Timberwolves rounding out the 3A poll in fifth. Plus, North Fremont and Aberdeen are fourth and fifth in 2A, respectively.