Sports Line Game of the Week Preview: Hillcrest vs. Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The unbeaten Hillcrest Knights and 2-1 Pocatello Thunder face off Friday night in our Sports Line Game of the Week, presented by your Southern Idaho Honda Dealers.

In what is usually a basketball rivalry between the two schools, the Knights and Thunder, off to excellent starts in 2023, battle once again for football supremacy in 4A as they have in boys basketball each of the last two seasons.

Hillcrest is 4-0 thanks in part to a Tyson Sweetwood winning TD pass to Isaac Davis on a Hail Mary against Skyline last Friday, while Pocatello is 2-1 with its only blemish being a loss to an excellent Highland Rams team in the Black and Blue Bowl.

Kickoff Friday night is at 7:00 p.m. at Lookout Field in Pocatello.