Sports Line Game of the Week Announcement: Madison vs. Hillcrest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two of the hottest teams in the area tango Friday night in our Sports Line Game of the Week, presented by your Southern Idaho Honda Dealers, when Madison and Hillcrest square off at Thunder Stadium.

Hillcrest is one of four remaining unbeaten teams in District VI, with the Knights' most recent victory being a 21-14 comeback win at Pocatello last Friday night. They are 5-0 for the first time in at least two decades.

Madison, meanwhile, has bounced back very well from an 0-2 start. The Bobcats have won four straight games since the calendar turned from August to September.

Kickoff Friday night is at 7:00 p.m., and we will have more coverage later this week on Sports Line.