Skip to Content
Local Sports

Sugar-Salem leads 3A, and others hold strong in latest Idaho high school football media polls

By
today at 10:01 PM
Published 10:03 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just like last week, the Sugar-Salem Diggers are the lone East Idaho squad leading an Idaho high school football media poll this week.

Sugar is the team to beat in 3A, as it has been all season long, with Teton holding in fifth place.

Also of note, Hillcrest keeps second in the 4A poll, followed by Skyline in third and Pocatello in fourth.

Plus, in 5A, Highland only falls one spot to third following the Rams' defeat to Meridian.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content