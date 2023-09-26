Sugar-Salem leads 3A, and others hold strong in latest Idaho high school football media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just like last week, the Sugar-Salem Diggers are the lone East Idaho squad leading an Idaho high school football media poll this week.

Sugar is the team to beat in 3A, as it has been all season long, with Teton holding in fifth place.

Also of note, Hillcrest keeps second in the 4A poll, followed by Skyline in third and Pocatello in fourth.

Plus, in 5A, Highland only falls one spot to third following the Rams' defeat to Meridian.