Sports Line Game of the Week: Hillcrest shuts out Madison 14-0

today at 10:51 PM
Published 10:54 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest defense showed up big time Friday night against Madison, as the Knights shut out the Bobcats 14-0 in our Sports Line Game of the Week.

Hillcrest has not allowed a point in the last six quarters going back to their win over Pocatello a week ago.

With the defense being a brick wall, the Knights offense scored a pair of touchdowns, more than enough to pull off a 14-0 win to improve to 6-0 this season.

Next up, Hillcrest battles Bonneville in the Civil War next Friday while Madison has a bye week before a conference matchup at Highland.

