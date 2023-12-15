Spud Kings drop back-and-forth battle against the Outliers 5-4

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - So far this weekend, the first NCDC Frozen Futures Showcase has not been kind to the Idaho Falls Spud Kings on the scoreboard, as the Spuds fell to the Utah Outliers Friday 5-4.

Much like Thursday's loss to the Pueblo Bulls, it was an eventful, back-and-forth contest.

But ultimately, Utah's three straight goals in the third period to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 advantage turned the tide of the game in the Outliers' favor.

That loss drops the Spud Kings to 0-2 in the showcase and they sit four points back of fourth place in the NCDC Mountain Division standings.

Next up, the Spuds take on the Provo Predators in the final game of the NCDC Frozen Futures Showcase Saturday at 7:05 p.m.