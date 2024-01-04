Skip to Content
Hillcrest returns to Idaho and throttles Skyline 68-29 to get back in the win column

Eric Moon KIFI
By
today at 9:34 PM
Published 9:35 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights, minus Isaac Davis, were in control on Thursday night at Skyline, as the Knights won big over the Grizz 68-29.

Hillcrest built its advantage in the first half with a barrage of threes. The Knights hit eight triples to take a 17-point lead at halftime.

They continued to build that advantage, eventually winning by 39 points.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Thunder Ridge Saturday at 7:30 p.m., while Skyline takes on Rigby on home court Jan. 12, also at 7:30 p.m.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

