Three local squads lead in first girls basketball media polls of the season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Shelley, Teton, and Malad have set the pace so far in the Idaho high school girls basketball season. Those three teams lead their respective classes in the first media polls of the season.

The Russets (4A) and Timberwolves (3A) are perfect so far in the first week of the new year, while the Dragons (2A) are 12-1 to this point.

Also notably, Rigby slots into third in 5A, the defending 3A champs Snake River sit in third, and Grace is only five points back of first in 1AD1.