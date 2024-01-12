Plethora of basketball games affected by winter weather Friday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Though there is still basketball being played Friday night, many games in our region have been postponed or canceled due to winter weather.

Here are the games not being played tonight due to weather:

Madison vs. Idaho Falls (Boys Basketball)

Kimberly vs. Snake River (Boys Basketball)

Butte County vs. Grace (Boys and Girls Basketball)

Challis vs. Watersprings (Boys and Girls Basketball; rescheduled for Saturday at 1:30 for girls and 3:00 for boys)

Mackay vs. Grace Lutheran (Boys and Girls Basketball; rescheduled for Jan. 25)

Leadore vs. North Gem (Boys and Girls Basketball)

Clark County vs. Rockland (Boys and Girls Basketball)

Sho-Ban vs. Taylor's Crossing (Boys and Girls Basketball)

Marsh Valley vs. American Falls (Girls Basketball)

Soda Springs vs. West Side (Girls Basketball)

Malad vs. Aberdeen (Girls Basketball)

Three boys games in Idaho Falls or Ammon (Blackfoot-Hillcrest, Thunder Ridge-Bonneville, Rigby-Skyline) are on as scheduled as well as two boys games in Pocatello (Shelley-Pocatello, Highland-Century). Those games tip off at 7:30 p.m.