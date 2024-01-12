Rigby trounces Skyline on home court 63-31, improves to 15-2 this season

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The third-ranked 5A girls hoops team in the state showed fans why they're among the state's best teams Thursday, as the Rigby Trojans won big at home against the Skyline Grizzlies 63-31.

It was only a four-point lead after one quarter for the Trojans following a back-and-forth period, but Rigby ran away with it from there.

The Trojans outscored the Grizz by 28 points the rest of the way to pull out a dominating win.

Next up, Rigby heads south to face Thunder Ridge Tuesday while Skyline hosts Hillcrest Saturday, with both games tipping off at 7:30.