Blackfoot dominates at Bonneville, winning 77-51 for an excellent road victory

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite a close battle early, the Blackfoot Broncos had control Monday night in Idaho Falls, blowing out the Bonneville Bees 77-51.

With the win, Blackfoot draws closer to second place in the 4A High Country standings, now just one game behind Skyline thanks to Shelley's victory against the Grizz.

After trailing 10-8 midway through the first quarter, the Broncos took the lead and ran away with the 26-point win.

Next up, Blackfoot stays on the road to face Shelley Wednesday while Bonneville takes on Hillcrest in Ammon. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.