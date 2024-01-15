Skip to Content
Shelley stays perfect on the road with a 73-59 victory against Skyline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Shelley Russets stayed hot Monday night in Idaho Falls, as they defeated the Skyline Grizz 73-59 to improve to 16-0 on the season.

The defending 4A state runners-up were in a close matchup with the Grizz at halftime, bu Shelley ran away with it in the second half for the 14-point win.

Brinley Cannon dominated for the Russets in the victory, as the BYU commit scored a game-leading 34 points.

Next up, Shelley hosts Blackfoot Wednesday while Skyline heads across town to Idaho Falls. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

