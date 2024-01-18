Preston scores a convincing conference victory 59-45 at Century

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The new top team in 4A boys basketball according to the statewide media is back in the win column, as Preston took care of Century by double digits 59-45 Thursday.

It was a lightning fast start for Preston from the tip. Cruz Harris picked up a takeaway and a bucket to start the contest and Druw Jones scored a three and lay-in for a 7-0 lead 53 seconds into the game.

From there, Preston ran away with a 14-point victory.

Next up, Preston hosts Blackfoot Saturday while Century takes on Shelley Wednesday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.