Spud Kings hire John Becanic to replace Marty Quarters as head coach

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With less two months left in the regular season and the Spud Kings three points out of a playoff spot, the team announced a coaching change Thursday as John Becanic takes over for Marty Quarters.

Becanic comes to town with more than 30 years of coaching experience, including in major junior hockey (Tier I) in the Western Hockey League and in the North American Hockey League.

He also won the Memorial Cup as an assistant coach with the Soo Greyhounds in 1993.

As for Quarters, he "steps back into retirement," per release. Quarters replaced Josh Hoff as head coach in November 2022 and led the Spud Kings to their first playoff series victory in team history last March.

General Manager Erik Hudson will coach the team Friday in Ogden and Saturday at home against Pueblo while Becanic travels to Idaho.