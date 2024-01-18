Skip to Content
Unbeaten Shelley and Teton keep advantages in latest girls basketball media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As the regular season begins to wind down, the Shelley Russets and Teton Timberwolves have stayed perfect, keeping their first place positions in the latest girls basketball media polls.

Statewide, both the Russets (4A) and Timberwolves (3A) are unanimously on top in their respective classes.

Shelley improved to 17-0 on the season with a one-point win over Blackfoot Wednesday, while Teton is now 18-0.

Also of note, Grace tied Lapwai for first in the 1AD1 poll, while Rigby (5A), Pocatello (4A), and Snake River (3A) each hold third place in their classes.

