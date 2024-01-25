Shelley completes perfect regular season with thrilling 64-62 win against Skyline

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Regular season perfection was completed Thursday night in Shelley when the Russets scored a thrilling 64-62 victory against the Skyline Grizz.

It was the Grizz, however, that had the early jump, taking a 12-3 lead early to force a Shelley timeout.

Then, Shelley got the game knotted up by the first minutes of the second quarter, and it was back-and-forth from there.

The Russets ultimately pulled out the two-point win by holding a late lead.

Next up, Shelley and Skyline will be the top two seeds in the 4A High Country district tournament, which begins next week.