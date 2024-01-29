Grace takes care of business against Alturas Prep 79-11 in 1AD1 High Desert Tournament

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - It was all Grace from the get-go Monday night at Thunder Ridge, as the Grizzlies opened up the 1AD1 High Desert Tournament with a 79-11 blowout of Alturas Prep.

The Grizzlies scored early and often, reaching a double-digit advantage by the halfway point of the first quarter.

Grace showed why it is currently ranked as the top team in 1AD1 according to the statewide media with its 68-point win.

Next up, Grace advances to face Butte County in the winner's bracket while Alturas Prep will take on Challis in the loser's bracket. Both games take place Saturday at Thunder Ridge High School.