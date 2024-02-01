Blackfoot uses strong second half to beat Skyline and reach 4A High Country Championship

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos had all the momentum in the second half Thursday night at Skyline, as the Broncos outscored the Grizz by 15 points in that half for a 72-66 win to reach the 4A High Country Championship.

Skyline took a nine-point lead to the locker room thanks to a last second three-pointer from Alexa Haacke, but Blackfoot had it rolling in the final 16 minutes.

The Broncos tallied 49 second half points to flip a nine-point deficit into a six-point win to reach the district title game.

Next up, Blackfoot travels to Shelley for the district championship next Thursday at 7:00 p.m., while Skyline hosts the winner of an elimination game between Bonneville and Hillcrest.