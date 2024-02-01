Skip to Content
Shelley dominates Hillcrest 71-41 to stay perfect and advance to conference title game

Eric Moon KIFI
Updated
today at 10:07 PM
SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The 4A High Country title runs through Shelley. The Russets took care of business 71-41 Thursday against the Hillcrest Knights to advance to the 4A High Country Championship.

The 21-0 Russets shot out of the gate like a cannon, Brinley Cannon that is. The BYU commit scored 8 of Shelley's first 11 points to build a big early lead.

That advantage was eventually extended to 30 points in a big semifinal victory.

Next up, Shelley hosts Blackfoot in the conference title game next Thursday, while Hillcrest will face Bonneville in an elimination game.

Eric Moon

