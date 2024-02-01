Skip to Content
Local Sports

Shelley, Teton and Grace pace penultimate girls basketball media polls of the season

KIFI
By
today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:24 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho teams lead three of the six classes in the Gem State in the second-to-last girls basketball statewide media polls of the season.

Shelley keeps its unanimous advantage in 4A as the only unbeaten girls hoops team in the entire state at 20-0 this year.

Teton, meanwhile, only has one blemish in its schedule and that's good enough to stay on top in 3A with a 20-1 record.

Plus, for the second week in a row, Grace holds strong at the top of 1AD1 by a four-point advantage over Lapwai.

11 local teams cracked this week's rankings out of 30 total teams across the state as district tournaments continue into next week to see which squads will play for a state championship.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content