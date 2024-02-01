Shelley, Teton and Grace pace penultimate girls basketball media polls of the season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho teams lead three of the six classes in the Gem State in the second-to-last girls basketball statewide media polls of the season.

Shelley keeps its unanimous advantage in 4A as the only unbeaten girls hoops team in the entire state at 20-0 this year.

Teton, meanwhile, only has one blemish in its schedule and that's good enough to stay on top in 3A with a 20-1 record.

Plus, for the second week in a row, Grace holds strong at the top of 1AD1 by a four-point advantage over Lapwai.

11 local teams cracked this week's rankings out of 30 total teams across the state as district tournaments continue into next week to see which squads will play for a state championship.