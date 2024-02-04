Spud Kings complete thrilling comeback for 7-6 win in overtime Saturday night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In one of the best games, if not, the best game in the entire NCDC Mountain Division this season, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings finished an incredible comeback Saturday to knock off the Provo Predators 7-6 in overtime.

Idaho Falls trailed 4-1 at the 1st intermission due in part to two power play goals for Provo on a major penalty to extend its lead to three goals.

The Spuds trailed almost the entire game until DJ MacLeish scored his third goal of the game with 23.7 seconds left, tallying the hat trick to knot the contest up at six goals apiece.

In overtime, Tiziano Pauchard sprung Owen Pitters on a breakaway with a great pass, and Pitters put it through the legs of Predators goalie Michael Polston for the first OT goal the Spud Kings have ever scored at the Mountain America Center.

The thrilling victory brings the Spud Kings closer to the final playoff spot in their division, trimming the deficit to just one point behind the Pueblo Bulls.

Next up, the Spuds host the Utah Outliers Friday night at 7:05 p.m.