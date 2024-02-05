Butte County takes nail biter 29-27 over Challis to advance to 1AD1 High Desert Championship

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Only one team could keep its season alive Monday night in Ammon, and it's Butte County that advances to its district championship thanks to a 29-27 elimination game victory over Challis.

A defensive battle the whole way, the Pirates got the edge early on with four consecutive baskets in the first quarter to build an early advantage.

Butte managed to hold on late to go home with a two-point victory.

Next up, Butte County takes on top-seeded Grace in the 1AD1 High Desert Championship Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Thunder Ridge High School. Butte County needs two victories to win the title while Grace only needs one.