Skip to Content
Local Sports

Butte County takes nail biter 29-27 over Challis to advance to 1AD1 High Desert Championship

By
today at 9:42 PM
Published 9:46 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Only one team could keep its season alive Monday night in Ammon, and it's Butte County that advances to its district championship thanks to a 29-27 elimination game victory over Challis.

A defensive battle the whole way, the Pirates got the edge early on with four consecutive baskets in the first quarter to build an early advantage.

Butte managed to hold on late to go home with a two-point victory.

Next up, Butte County takes on top-seeded Grace in the 1AD1 High Desert Championship Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Thunder Ridge High School. Butte County needs two victories to win the title while Grace only needs one.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content