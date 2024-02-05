Skip to Content
Hillcrest’s Ike Sutton announces commitment to play basketball at Hawaii Pacific

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Another Hillcrest Knight has decided where he will play college basketball, as Ike Sutton announced his commitment to Hawaii Pacific Sunday night on his Instagram page.

Sutton is the second Knight on this year's team to announced his college commitment after Isaac Davis signed his letter of intent with BYU in November.

The future Shark is one of Hillcrest's leading scorers, averaging more than 15 points per game so far in his senior season.

Ike goes for his second consecutive state championship this year with the Knights, as Hillcrest chases its third straight title.

