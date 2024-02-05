Skip to Content
Local Sports

Madison dominates Idaho Falls 95-47 to win 13th consecutive game

By
today at 9:36 PM
Published 9:37 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The hottest boys basketball team in East Idaho kept it rolling Monday night on the road, as Madison scored its 13th straight win 95-47 over Idaho Falls.

The Bobcats were on fire from the get-go thanks in part to a monster game from Camdyn Allred. He led the team with 24 points on eight three-pointers.

Plus, Berrett Wilson tallied 17 points to reach 1,000 points in his high school career.

Next up, Madison hosts Rigby Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., while Idaho Falls travels to Hillcrest at the same time.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content