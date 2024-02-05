Madison dominates Idaho Falls 95-47 to win 13th consecutive game
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The hottest boys basketball team in East Idaho kept it rolling Monday night on the road, as Madison scored its 13th straight win 95-47 over Idaho Falls.
The Bobcats were on fire from the get-go thanks in part to a monster game from Camdyn Allred. He led the team with 24 points on eight three-pointers.
Plus, Berrett Wilson tallied 17 points to reach 1,000 points in his high school career.
Next up, Madison hosts Rigby Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., while Idaho Falls travels to Hillcrest at the same time.