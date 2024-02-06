Skip to Content
Hillcrest and Snake River lead in latest boys basketball statewide media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights and the Snake River Panthers are unanimous leaders in their classes in the latest boys basketball media polls this season.

The 13-6 Knights garnered all 11 first-place votes in 4A ahead of Preston and Pocatello in second and third, respectively, as Hillcrest remains unbeaten against Idaho teams this season.

As for the 18-2 Panthers, they received every first-place vote to stay in front of Bonners Ferry and McCall-Donnelly on the podium.

Also of note, the Madison Bobcats, winners of 13 straight games, remain in second in 5A while North Fremont, Butte County and Rockland all earned statewide recognition as well.

