North Fremont wins Nuclear Conference Championship 60-43 over West Jefferson

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The North Fremont Huskies are going back to the 2A state tournament, as the Huskies defeated the West Jefferson Panthers Tuesday night to win a district title.

The Huskies led by 11 points at halftime, and at one point, the Panthers closed the deficit to single digits.

However, a late third quarter basket from Josie Richardson extended the advantage back to 10 and North Fremont eventually won by 17 points.

Next up, North Fremont heads to the 2A state tournament next week in the Boise area, while West Jefferson takes on either Soda Springs or Bear Lake in a state play-in game Saturday at Blackfoot with tipoff at 1:00 p.m.