Rigby goes back-to-back, winning the 5A High Country Conference 62-34 against Madison

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are district champions for the second season in a row, as the Trojans dominated the Madison Bobcats 62-34 to return to states.

The third-ranked team in the state showed why from the get-go Tuesday night. The Trojans outscored the Bobcats 17-3 in the first quarter.

Rigby doubled up that advantage the rest of the way, winning easily by 28 points.

Next up, Rigby is on to the 5A state tournament in the Boise area next week, while Madison will try to earn a bid to states in a play-in Saturday in Burley at 3:00 p.m.