Pocatello, Hillcrest, and Teton advance to Saturday’s Boys Basketball State Championships

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Three local teams are just one win away from glory. Pocatello, Hillcrest, and Teton each won their semifinal games Friday to advance to their respective title bouts.

At least one championship trophy will come home to East Idaho, the 4A title, because Hillcrest and Pocatello face off in the championship for the third straight season.

The back-to-back state champion Knights have won the first two battles, but the Thunder earned the top seed this season.

Both Hillcrest and Pocatello have won their first round and semifinal matchups by at least double digits to collide in the title game once again.

In 3A, the Teton Timberwolves pulled off the biggest upset of this weekend's tournaments so far, as the five-seeded Timberwolves won a thriller over top-seeded Snake River 66-59.

Teton tallied the final eight points in the victory, including a Jack Nelson four-point play to take the lead.

The Timberwolves will face two-seeded Bonners Ferry in the 3A Championship Saturday at 3:50 p.m., with Hillcrest and Pocatello dueling afterwards at 6:00 p.m.